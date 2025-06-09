Kaduna court restores executives of SDP chapter

THE Kaduna State High Court, Zaria Judicial Division, sitting in Zaria, has restored the executives of the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) earlier dissolved by the party’s national headquarters.

The court also gave an order restraining the activities of the caretaker committee foisted on the chapter of the party.

Six executive members of the party had approached the court to restrain the committee from functioning having been dissolved by the headquarters of the party.

Presiding over the Suit No. KDH/Z/280/2025, Justice Kabir Dabo, granted interim injunctions in favour of the six aggrieved executive members of the SDP: Alhaji Adamu Idris, Mohammed Abdul, Habibu Murtala, Ephraim Kyari, Titus M. Madaki, and Caleb Atiku.

Prominent party members who joined in the suit included: SDP national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, Honourable Abdullahi Maikano (chairman of the caretaker committee), Bashir Zakariya (vice chairman 1), Comrade Lawal Buba (vice chairman 2), and Honourable Bege Katuka (vice chairman 3), along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a third respondent.

The court restrained the defendants from enforcing the dissolution or parading themselves as leaders of the Kaduna chapter, ordering that “status quo ante bellum” be maintained pending a full hearing set for July 24.

It further granted leave for substituted service of court processes on the defendants via the SDP’s Kaduna office on Ahmadu Bello Way.

This development is believed to underscore deepening cracks within the SDP and sets the stage for a legal showdown that may determine the party’s structure and leadership legitimacy in the state and beyond.

