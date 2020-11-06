Kaduna Court dismisses application stopping coronation of Nuhu Bamalli as 19th Emir of Zazzau  

The Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria has dismissed the application brought before it by one Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau) asking the court to stop the state government from installing Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

In his ruling which lasted for one hour, the presiding judge, Justice Kabir Dabo stated that the court’s refusal to grant the applicant’s request was taken out of the best interest of the emirate and its people.

“The refusal of the court to grant the plaintiff his request is in the interest of peace and security and to avert any possible crisis in the Emirate.

It also held that granting the application could create a vacuum in Zazzau Emirship stool which would possibly not go down well with subjects of the Emirate and could ignite crisis and breach of security to the domain.

The court also held that the refusal of the injunction was better than granting it as it could push the subjects of the Emirate into crisis when the vacuum of the emirship is created.

Thus, Justice Dabo adjourned the case to 18th, November 2020 for accelerated hearing on the substantive suit.

Meanwhile, arrangements are on gear for the coronation of the new Emir which is expected to hold on the 9th, November 2020 in Zaria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Emir of Zazzau

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

Emir of Zazzau