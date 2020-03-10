Kaduna court awards N156m judgement against APC

A Kaduna High Court sitting in Kaduna has delivered a summary judgment against the All Progressives Congress (APC) asking the party to pay the negotiated sum of one hundred and fifty-six million Naira.

The judgement follows a motion on Notice brought in suit No. KDH/KAD/60/2020 before the court by the Counsel to the six plaintiffs namely, Abdullahi Yahaya, M. I. Abubakar, Issac Dapun, Giovanni La’ah, Abdulrauf Atiku, and Kabir Abdullahi.

The plaintiffs who are all legal practitioners had approached the court for an order entering summary judgment in their favour against APC the defendant/respondent for the negotiated/agreed of the sum of one hundred and fifty-six million Naira been what is due to them as professional fees for the legal services rendered the APC.

After hearing the counsel of the plaintiffs, the presiding judge, Justice Esther Lolo, gave the summary judgment in favour of the plaintiffs with the cost of filing the suit to be paid by the defendant/respondent.

The defendant is also to pay 10% on the judgement sum until it is finally settled.

The plaintiffs in their statement of claim stated that they are legal practitioners who have their offices in Kaduna.

“In order to file and prosecute the petitions of the defendant and its candidates and defend the petitions that had been filed against the defendant, Kaduna State Chairman and Legal adviser held a meeting with the 1st 2nd and 3rd plaintiffs

“The plaintiffs stated that their reports for all legal proceedings in which they represented the defendant and its candidates were regularly written and submitted to the defendant.

“The plaintiffs informed the defendant that their professional fees for representing the defendant and its candidates in petitions and action/suit amount to one hundred and ninety-six million Naira only while the reimbursable expenses in form filling fees, processing expenses, cost of obtaining certified true copies of documents due to the plaintiffs amounted to four million two hundred thousand naira,” the statement reads.