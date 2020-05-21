Kaduna correctional centre rejects convict over COVID-19 fears

The Controller of Kaduna State Correctional Centre, Sanusi Danmusa has confirmed that one of the centres in the state rejected a convict brought in by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tribune Online reports that Danmusa said the rejection conforms with directives not to admit new inmates in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

He stated this while reacting to claims by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC that a convict, Sadiq Mustapha was turned back when he was brought to the centre for admission.

Zonal Head of EFCC in Kaduna State, Yakubu Mailafia told Tribune Online he was highly disappointed with the policy of Kaduna Correctional Centre.

He said that there must be an isolation centre in all the correctional centres across the country to quarantine convicts or inmates when the need arises.

“EFCC has a limitation in detaining inmates and correctional centres are the last bus stop of convicts. If they are rejected, where can we take them to?” he queried.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency secured a seven-year prison term for Mustapha without an option of fine, before Justice Mallong Peter of the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

He was convicted of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N6,100, 000 (six million one hundred thousand naira) and operating an illegal bureau de change.

The convict is presently at the custody of the Kaduna Zonal Office of EFCC.

