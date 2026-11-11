Kaduna clash not religious — Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has debunked a video circulating on social media alleging that a religious clash occurred in Unguwan Yero, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the incident was not a religious conflict but a clash between youths from the same community.

“The Command wishes to categorically clarify that the incident was not a religious conflict, but a clash between youths from the same community. The situation was promptly addressed by security operatives and is currently under control.

“To prevent further escalation, adequate security personnel have been deployed to the area, while necessary measures are being taken to sustain peace and forestall a recurrence.”

According to the statement, an investigation had also commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly cautions members of the public against spreading unverified information, sensational reports or misleading narratives capable of creating unnecessary tension and inciting violence.

“Residents are urged to exercise restraint, embrace mutual tolerance and promote peaceful coexistence, irrespective of their differences.

“The Command reassures residents that Kaduna State remains peaceful and that all necessary security measures are in place to protect lives and property.

“Anyone who attempts to disrupt the existing peace will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm, go about their lawful activities and report any suspicious activities or security concerns to the nearest police station.”