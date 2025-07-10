Kaduna bye-election: CAN, JNI demand power shift to Kaduna Kajuru

Community leaders, political stakeholders and religious leaders have united in a call for equity, justice and fair political representation as preparations intensify for the forthcoming National Assembly bye-election in Kaduna State.

The focus of the meeting was centered on the need to allow Kajuru Local Government Area, the opportunity to produce the next representative for the Kajuru/Chikun federal constituency.

They argued that for too long, Chikun had dominated the seat and it was time for Kajuru to take its turn in the interest of justice and peaceful coexistence.

The Jamaatul Nasurul Islam (JNI) Coordinator for Kasuwa Magani Ward, Ado Yusuf, highlighted that political participation must align with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees equality and the right to vote and be voted for.

He insisted that Kajuru’s claim to the seat is not out of entitlement but based on principles of balance and fairness.

“The constitution speaks of equality and justice. Political representation must reflect these values. Kajuru deserves its chance to lead and that is the main reason we are here to advocate for what is right,” he said.

Yusuf also commended Hon. Felix Joseph Bagudu for his service to the community and expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the primary election.

He further stressed that the meeting was not a final endorsement of any candidate, but a platform to raise awareness on the need for inclusiveness and fairness.

On his part, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Stephen Ibrahim, echoed the sentiments of previous speakers, emphasising that spiritual leaders have a role in promoting fairness in political processes, just as he commended Bagudu for involving faith leaders in his consultations and stated that fairness, like in sports, should be celebrated in politics.

In agreement, Ibrahim Haruna, a resident of Chikun Local Government Area, admitted that Chikun has had its fair share of the political slot, advising that in the spirit of justice, Kajuru should be allowed to produce the next representative to show what they can offer in terms of leadership and development.

