Kaduna by-election: It’s Kajuru’s turn to have Reps seat — APC ward chairmen

Sixteen ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is the turn of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state to represent the Chikun/ Kajuru federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Reading from a press conference in Kaduna, the ward leaders who were represented by Nasiru Muhammed, Kakau Ward Chairman said the call for zoning was long overdue, noting that Chikun LGA had produced all federal lawmakers from the constituency in the past 22 years.

The party leaders said it had endorsed Fidelix Joseph Bagudu for equity and justice, saying, “as a grassroots mobiliser, bridge-builder, and committed party loyalist whose developmental interventions in both Chikun and Kajuru LGAs set him apart from other aspirants.

“Among those from Kajuru who have expressed interest, one name stands out: Hon. Fidelix Joseph Bagudu. His antecedents, party loyalty, and developmental footprint make him not just a Kajuru candidate, but a candidate of the people,” the statement read.

They highlighted his contributions to the party, including the provision of solar streetlights, boreholes, support to persons with disabilities, empowerment of women and youths, and consistent educational support for indigent students.

The group noted that Bagudu’s dual heritage—being born to parents from Kajuru while growing up and schooling in Chikun—positions him as a natural unifier capable of rallying both LGAs for electoral success.

They also downplayed concerns over the voting strength of Kajuru, insisting that the APC had dismantled PDP’s dominance in Chikun and that performance now outweighs sentiment in elections.

“As ward chairmen, we are the closest to the grassroots. We know where the support lies, and Bagudu has earned the goodwill of our people across party lines,” they said.

The chairmen called on Governor Uba Sani and APC stakeholders to ensure the party fields a candidate who can win the August 16 bye-election, stressing that zoning the ticket to Kajuru would not only promote fairness but also strengthen the party’s appeal.

They expressed confidence that with Bagudu as candidate, the APC would record a landslide victory both in the primary and at the general election.

The Chikun/Kajuru seat became vacant following the death of Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams of the APC, who represented the constituency until May 2025.