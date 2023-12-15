The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has donated N180 million to the Tudun Biri community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a communique read by the chairman of the forum, Alh Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Governor of Gombe at the end of their inaugural meeting in Kaduna on Friday.

The chairman also said the forum commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State over the unfortunate bombing incident at the Tudun Biri Community during which some members of the community lost their lives and properties while others who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment in various Hospitals.

He said, “The Forum prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery of the injured.

“The Forum also prayed for God to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and appreciated the Kaduna State and Federal Governments for the way and manner they handled the unfortunate incident so far.”

To this end, the governor said that the Forum resolved to work collectively to ensure that the tragic incident is thoroughly investigated with a view to compensating victims and taking corrective measures to prevent future occurrence.

Also, he disclosed that NGF has resolved to vigorously pursue the collective interest of the North in areas of enhanced security, peaceful coexistence, economic development, youth employment, drug abuse and revitalisation of education at all levels.

NGF also commended the Federal Government for the renewed vigour in the fight against insecurity, menace of kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes and terrorism bedeviling the region.

“The Forum resolved to stand united in its commitment to addressing those challenges through enhanced collaboration with security agencies, strengthening local law enforcement, community engagement, adoption of modern technology and administrative reforms, as well as addressing the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment and deepening social in-equality.”

According to the communique,”the Forum also resolved to address the environmental challenges affecting Northern Nigeria which is threatening rural livelihood, pushing farmers into conflict with herders and adding to the general level of poverty and insecurity.

“The Forum further resolved to collectively fastrack regional integration through investment in infrastructure, human capital development, trade, commerce, agriculture, environment, digital economy and cultural exchanges.

“The Forum received briefing on the activities of the New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) by the Group Managing Director and accordingly constituted a committee to review the Report of the earlier committee on NNDC operations with a view to repositioning the Company for greater productivity and profitability.

“The Forum collectively resolved to support the Kaduna State Government and victims of the unfortunate incidence of bombing at Tudun Biri Community, Igabi Local Government Area by donating the sum of One Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (N180,000,000.00) only to the victims.”

