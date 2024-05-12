Kaduna has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent public health facility coverage.

Aisha Isyaku, executive secretary of the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency (KADHSMA), who announced this, said the state has completed the onboarding and distribution of maternal, neonatal, and child healthcare medicines to 102 new public health facilities across the state.

The state has also added the new 102 healthcare facilities to the drug revolving fund (DRF) scheme.

In 2021, KADHSMA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with local pharmaceutical companies through a public-private partnership (PPP) brokered by the Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC_ESM) to serve the state with quality, affordable, and sustainable medicines.

The MoU aimed to achieve universal health coverage.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Fidson Healthcare Plc supported the government in achieving the milestone of serving all the 1,062 public healthcare facilities in the state by enrolling them in the DRF scheme.

“This achievement represents a milestone towards ensuring 100% health facility coverage in the state, which is one of its kind,” Isyaku said.

“Through the generous support from Fidson Healthcare Plc, we have been able to expand our reach and impact in providing malaria, maternal, newborn, and child health medicines to communities across Kaduna State.

“The addition of these primary health clinics to our drug revolving fund signifies our commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for all residents.

“By ensuring that these facilities are well-equipped with a sustainable supply of quality and affordable medicines, we are not only addressing immediate health needs but also contributing to the overall well-being and productivity of our communities by ensuring universal health coverage.”

She commended the support of the Kaduna state government, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Product Supply Chain Management Programme, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ARC_ESM, and other stakeholders.

The KADHSMA boss thanked Fidson Healthcare Plc for “their invaluable support and partnership, as well as their commitment to corporate social responsibility.”.

“Their dedication to improving healthcare outcomes has been instrumental in making this initiative a reality,” she said.

Aishatu Sadiq, Permanent Secretary of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, said the onboarding of 102 health clinics within the state into the drugs revolving fund heralds a significant milestone in the efforts of the government to ensure every resident of the state has access to quality healthcare services.