Former Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Kaduna State Assembly for their diligent work in addressing financial misappropriation within the state.

In a recent statement, Sani congratulated the Assembly on their progress and emphasised the importance of recovering stolen funds from corrupt individuals.

The statement comes amid the adoption of a report by an ad-hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, demanding to probe his governance of the state from May 2015 to May 2023.

According to the report, most of the loans obtained under El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

But the former governor responded by insisting he led a government of integrity and competence during his eight-year administration.

El-Rufai said the report was a “politically motivated hatchet job”, insisting he served with integrity.

ALSO READ: Why I appointed Wike as Minister, Tinubu reveals

Meanwhile, Sani said, “The Kaduna Assembly has done a good job. I wish to congratulate them. The next step is to ensure the recovery of our stolen money from those leeches and vultures”.

He expressed his concern over the state’s financial mismanagement, accusing fraudulent technocrats, thieving consultants, and contractors based in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House of plundering Kaduna’s resources.

Sani criticized the former administration, suggesting that their claims of serving with integrity were contradicted by the findings in the Assembly’s report.

“For anyone who cared to go through that published report, I don’t know what ‘serving with integrity’ means. Kaduna was a victim of two types of banditry; the one in our forests and the one in the Government house,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE