Kaduna APC constitutes 989 campaign council members

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Kaduna APC constitutes 989 campaign council members, Our gubernatorial candidate did not send thugs, Edo govt APC , APC to kickstart campaign, APC will appeal judgment, Taraba APC declare, Kaduna APC: Tinubu dismisses NOI POlls, APC declares SouthWestRivers APC replies Wike , Onyeama petition APC NWC, North-West vows to maintain supporters, North-West critical to APC's victory , APC mulls stakeholders conference, Lagos APC tasks members on conflict resolution, winning elections, APC cold war: Consultations NCG inaugurate APC executives, 70 per cent youths participated in voters registration exercise, Single faith ticket: APC North West calls, Plateau APC decries moves, 2023: PDP's hope of winning in Lagos, a mirage, 30 cases have been instituted against APC in North-West , South-South APC petitions, V, Results of Ekiti election, Alleged substitution of candidate, South West consensus suffers setback, APC aspirants governors' shortlist consensus , EFCC Officials Storm Venue, Campaign list: APC

Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its campaign council comprising 989 members and 22 directorates for the 2023 general elections.

The state governor, Nasir el-Rufai is to serve as chairman of the council, while the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani is to serve as Deputy Chairman.

The state chairman, APC Kaduna State chapter, Air Comm. Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) announced the composition of the campaign council on Thursday.

He said the council is composed of 989 members and 22 directorates, adding, “it also has seven senior advisers, 18 advisers, while Ibrahim Musa is the spokesman of the campaign council.

Also, he added 40% women and 40% youth made of the list.

Jekada also disclosed that the campaign council has the Deputy Governor and deputy governorship candidate, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as deputy chairman 2, Air Comm. Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) as the vice chairman 1, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.

Also, he said “Yusuf Zailani is the vice chairman 2, Secretary to the Kaduna state government, Malam Balarabe Abass is the vice chairman 3 (administration), the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir Said is the vice chairman 4 (finance), while Mrs Ladi Yusuf Bala Bantex is vice chairman 5 (women).

“Prof. Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) is the campaign Director-General, the Administrator Kaduna Capital Territory Administration, Mohammed Hafiz Bayero is the Director-General 2, the Administrator Kafanchan Capital Territory Administration, Mrs Phoebe Yayi is the Director-General 3 (administration).

“The Secretary APC Kaduna State, Malam Yahaya Baba Pate is the secretary of the campaign council, and Mr Ben Jock is the deputy secretary.”

According to him, the campaign will be based on the performance and achievements of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration and why the people of Kaduna State need to vote for APC for the party to continue its good work.

“We want to avoid rancour because our government has done a lot for the people to see.

“We don’t have much to do because the APC government has changed the state. There is no ward in Kaduna State without a primary healthcare centre, and schools not renovated.

“We want the people of Kaduna State to give us chance for continuity so that the people can enjoy dividends of democracy,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Google Arts, Culture, CyArk, Adunni Olorisha Trust partner to digitally preserve Osun…

Latest News

Ekiti poll: Tribunal fixes November 23 for adoption of written addresses

Latest News

Five tips on how to start a new habit

Latest News

Senate South-East caucus tells Buhari not to appeal court judgement on Nnamdi Kanu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More