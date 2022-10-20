Kaduna APC constitutes 989 campaign council members

Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its campaign council comprising 989 members and 22 directorates for the 2023 general elections.

The state governor, Nasir el-Rufai is to serve as chairman of the council, while the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani is to serve as Deputy Chairman.

The state chairman, APC Kaduna State chapter, Air Comm. Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) announced the composition of the campaign council on Thursday.

He said the council is composed of 989 members and 22 directorates, adding, “it also has seven senior advisers, 18 advisers, while Ibrahim Musa is the spokesman of the campaign council.

Also, he added 40% women and 40% youth made of the list.

Jekada also disclosed that the campaign council has the Deputy Governor and deputy governorship candidate, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as deputy chairman 2, Air Comm. Emmanuel Jekada (rtd) as the vice chairman 1, the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.

Also, he said “Yusuf Zailani is the vice chairman 2, Secretary to the Kaduna state government, Malam Balarabe Abass is the vice chairman 3 (administration), the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir Said is the vice chairman 4 (finance), while Mrs Ladi Yusuf Bala Bantex is vice chairman 5 (women).

“Prof. Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) is the campaign Director-General, the Administrator Kaduna Capital Territory Administration, Mohammed Hafiz Bayero is the Director-General 2, the Administrator Kafanchan Capital Territory Administration, Mrs Phoebe Yayi is the Director-General 3 (administration).

“The Secretary APC Kaduna State, Malam Yahaya Baba Pate is the secretary of the campaign council, and Mr Ben Jock is the deputy secretary.”

According to him, the campaign will be based on the performance and achievements of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration and why the people of Kaduna State need to vote for APC for the party to continue its good work.

“We want to avoid rancour because our government has done a lot for the people to see.

“We don’t have much to do because the APC government has changed the state. There is no ward in Kaduna State without a primary healthcare centre, and schools not renovated.

“We want the people of Kaduna State to give us chance for continuity so that the people can enjoy dividends of democracy,” he said.

