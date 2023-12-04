The Kaduna state chairman of the Association of Albinism, Comrade Abubakar Adam has called on the COP28 leaders to find solutions to their difficult lives due to extreme heat.

He said the harsh weather conditions has put the lives of millions of Albinos at risk of skin cancer and other related skin diseases.

To this end, he called on the world leaders attending the conference (COP28) in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to ignore the unfavourable conditions albinos are currently facing due to extreme heat in the Sahel region and other parts of the world.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, Adam expressed deep concern over the rising cases of skin cancer and its devastating effects on the well-being of albinos.

He also revealed the dire consequences of climate change on albinos, lamenting the recent loss of three albinos in Kaduna State due to climatic change was devastating and sad.

“We lost two in Kajuru local government, and one in Zaria, all attributed to climate change-related issues, including skin cancer.

“People with albinism lack melanin in their skin, making them more susceptible to sunburn and skin cancer,” he emphasized.

“We are witnessing an increase in cases of skin-related illnesses, adding challenges of our already difficult lives.”

To this end, he disclosed the association of albinism has launched an ongoing campaign to educate parents of children with albinism in the state.

He said the organization is also focused on raising awareness about the high cost of living affecting most adults with albinism, who struggle to work during the day due to the intense heat.

“We often seek refuge under trees or umbrellas to shield our skin from burning,” Adam explained, highlighting the need for protective measures against the harsh effects of climate change.

The organisation is actively sensitizing parents about the importance of ensuring their children wear protective clothing to safeguard their skin from the sun.

“Moreover, they are intensifying efforts to raise awareness about cancer prevention among the albino community, he stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE