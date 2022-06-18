Kaduna 2023: Ginger farmers drum up support for Manzo as Uba Sani’s running mate

As the search for a running mate gathers momentum, the Ginger Farmers and Marketers Association in Kaduna State has said it is throwing its weight behind Daniel Maigari Manzo as the running mate of All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Uba Sani.

The Chairman of the association, Joseph Chori made this known in a press conference held at Arewa House on Saturday.

He said, “One man who has been critical in this new discovery and promotion of the product is the former Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce in the first tenure of Mallam el-Rufai, Dr Manzo Daniel Maigari.”

According to the farmers, his leadership of the Agric Ministry witnessed innovations that brought increased productivity and opened up the agricultural prospects of the state for both local and foreign investments.

Chori noted that in he last three or four years, Dr Manzo has been engaged in assisting our members access credit facilities, inputs and introduced new innovation in the production of ginger.

“We recall his many achievements when he served as the Commissioner of Agriculture and later Commerce. Apart from employing hundreds of youths as Forest Rangers for the protection of our forests; he renovated BATCs in the state for optimal uses.

“Dr Manzo’s intervention in the ginger value chain has led to no fewer than 60,000 youths and women getting access to credit facilities and agricultural inputs for increased productivity of various products, especially ginger, where hundreds of thousands of jobs were created.”