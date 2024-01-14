The Kaduna Polytechnic Mass Communication Alumni Association (KAMASSCAA) has expressed shock over the death of its Ambassador, Alhaji Isa Gusau, who passed away in India on Thursday after a protracted illness.

In a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday by the Alumni Coordinator, Sharifudeen Ibrahim Muhammad (Dan Jarida), he describes Gusau’s death as a huge loss to his immediate family, and the entire journalism profession.

He said Gusau’s death has created a significant void in Governor Zulum’s Administration in Borno State, the Nigerian media landscape, and the entire Alumni family.

“The deceased was among the first set of Higher National Diploma (HND) students of Kaduna Polytechnic Mass Communication, alongside John Femi Adi, Adamu Alhaji Yusuf, Dr. Musa Idris Barnawa, and a host of others.

“He was a professional journalist to the core with over a decade of experience in Media Trust where he served as Deputy Editor, Regional Editor, Bureau Chief, and Correspondent of Daily Trust.

“He also served as a media aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his tenure as Governor of Borno State between 2011-2019.

“Late Gusau was a dedicated and committed professional who always informed the public accurately and effectively.”

KAMASSCAA prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings, bless his immediate family, admit his soul into Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family and friends the ability to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Until his demise, Gusau was the Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

