KADIRS reinforces stakeholder collaboration to boost IGR, strengthen tax administration

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive stakeholder engagement as a key strategy for improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and strengthening tax administration in the state.

The Service held its Third Quarter 2026 Stakeholders’ Engagement Programme on [date not specified] at Wonderland Hotel, Kafanchan. Themed “Transparent Taxation, Better Services, Building Our State Together,” the event focused on sustained stakeholder participation, effective feedback mechanisms, and the practical implications of the Nigerian Tax Act, 2025, and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), 2025. Discussions centred on IGR growth, improved taxpayer experience, and data compliance.

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr. Muhammad Lawal, ACTI, CNA, restated the Service’s dedication to transparency, taxpayer education, and efficient revenue administration. He commended the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, CON, for reforms that have created an enabling environment for effective tax administration and business development.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Standard and Compliance, Alh. Ali Garba Gora, welcomed participants and expressed appreciation for their continued collaboration and support.

The lead paper was presented by Dr. AbdulRauf Aliyu. He examined how the new tax laws could strengthen IGR, enhance the taxpayer experience, improve the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), and promote greater data compliance.

A technical panel discussion followed, involving representatives of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), KADIRS, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The session was moderated by Miss Grace Nkaah Gandu.

The engagement drew corporate organisations, stakeholders from various economic sectors, traditional institutions, and civil society organisations. Participants used the interactive platform to raise questions, seek clarifications, and provide feedback on the new tax regime.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Acting Executive Director, Revenue Operations, Hajiya Asmau Inuwa Mora. Organisers said the event further underscored KADIRS’ commitment to inclusive engagement, improved tax compliance, enhanced IGR, and transparent tax administration.