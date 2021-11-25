KADCCIMA appoints Kaduna Dry Port General Manager into Council

The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has appointed Mr Rotimi Raimi-Hassan into its council at it’s recently held 47th Annual General Meeting in Kaduna.

Raimi-Hassan who is the Port General Manager of Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) described the appointment as an additional opportunity to serve the business community in Kaduna State.

He also urged importers and exporters to take advantage of the very many opportunities the dry port provides for the expansion of their businesses.

He added that KIDP will continually contribute to all KADCCIMA programmes including the Kaduna International Trade Fair which had attracted participants from more than ten countries in the recent past.

He also urged business leaders to be more innovative as ideas are needed to blend with technology for maximum business results on all spheres of trading activities

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) also recently granted KIDP an approval to operate a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) within it’s facility

This was conveyed in a letter from the office of the Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Segun Awolowo, with number EDM/EWH/725/235 and dated November 9, 2021, addressed to the Port General Manager, Mr. Rotimi O. Raimi.

The Federal Goverment Agency for the Promotion of Non-oil Exports said it gave the approbation after extensive deliberations, following it committee’s inspection visits to prospective DEW operators across the country.