The founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has defeated the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, others to emerge as the presidential candidate of that African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kachikwu polled 978 votes while Moghalu had 589 votes during the presidential primary election held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

Other aspirants in the election included Dr Chike Okogwu, who stepped down before the commencement of the primary election, while Dr Chukwuka Monye had 359 votes and Princess Chichi Ojei with 72 votes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

About 2040 delegates participated in the primary election held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.





The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, noted that the lack of quality leadership provided by the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress had been the wheel in the clog of Nigeria’s progress.

Nwosu said the party was aiming to produce seventy-five per cent of the lawmakers both at the state and federal levels.

He stated that the lawmakers would make quality laws that would benefit Nigerians and not the few.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Kachikwu defeats Moghalu, others to emerge ADC presidential candidate

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Kachikwu defeats Moghalu, others to emerge ADC presidential candidate