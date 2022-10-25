Kachikwu calls on Nigerians to vote ADC in 2023

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on the Nigerian minority to come out en masse and perform civic responsibilities to their country.

He said the challenge to build a good country starts from an election that has remained the best democratic means of sieving from the lots that wanted an elective office and selecting leaders in the country.

According to him, the minority voice should not remain silent but be vociferous in 2023 and not allow things to be as usual.

His words: “In the last two decades, you have had about 9.5 million to 10.5 million people every four years determining who is the president of Nigeria.

“85% of the people are from the rural area among whom are incentivised with money, so those people determine who becomes our president.

“I have the next four months to continue to driving an agenda to Nigeria and hoping that at some point these people who we call the silent minority would come out when they realise that to enough is enough.”

