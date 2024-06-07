The paramount ruler of Mopa and Chairman Mopamuro Local Government Area Traditional Council, Elulu of Mopa, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, has pleaded with the Federal Government to intervene, complete and also provide palliative for the Mopa 6km portion of the Kabba-Ilorin highway.

This was contained in a letter by Oba Ibeun and titled; “PLEAD FOR SPECIAL INTERVENTION/PALIATIVE OF UNCOMPLETED SECTION OF KABBA – ILORIN (MOPA TOWNSHIP) OF ABOUT 6KM [E-05 53’47.5″;N-08 07’37.9:” – E-05 53’51.1;N-08 05’28.3″]; addressed to the office of the Honorable Minister, Federal Ministry of Works by the paramount ruler.

The letter states the importance of the road as it connects some Southern parts of the country to its Northern counterparts, also raises concerns about the economic hardship and security challenges the bad section of the road has caused and cost the community, Kogi State and Nigeria.

Related Posts No Content Available

The Elulu appealed that he understands the huge responsibilities of the office of the Federal Ministry of Works, yet he believed that completing the crucial road would have significant positive impacts on the lives of the people living within that region, also in Nigeria.

In another development, the traditional ruler has awarded scholarships to 50 students from Kogi State College of Education (Technical), Mopa.

Oba Ibeun paid the sum of N1,000,000.00 to the management of the institution.

Recall that a prominent Mopa son, Arc. Abayomi Daniel via the influence of Oba Ibeun sponsored the clearing of the college site.

Barely a week ago, the paramount ruler declared to sponsor 50 students on scholarship in the college during the inauguration of her academic activities in Mopa, calling on prominent Mopa persons, business partners, friends and allies to join hands with him in the development of Mopa.

The traditional council under the leadership of the Elulu has also provided accommodation for the Provost and some other staff of the college to ensure their welfare.

Recall that Oba Ibeun played host to a team sent by Senator Sunday Karimi to investigate the cause of the lack of power supply in Mopamuro.

Oba Ibeun seized the opportunity to encourage the Mopamuro people to cooperate with the electricity distribution company by avoiding the vandalisation of electrical facilities and also payment of electricity bills.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE