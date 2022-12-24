K1 for Stone Café’s end-of-the-year mega party in Ibadan on Tuesday

Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1), is billed to perform at the third edition of Stone Café’s end-of-the-year mega party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Stone Café, Chief Segun Olalere disclosed this on Thursday at a press conference held at the Ring Road facility of the relaxation centre.

Olalere called on members of the public to attend the event, which will hold on Tuesday, 27 December by 9.00 p.m., and will also feature a number of indigenous artistes.

According to him, the party will afford people the opportunity to unwind after a stressful year.

He said: “The reason we are doing this is to drive traffic to the city and to have on ground those who haven’t visited Ibadan and with this kind of legendary musician who has massive followers, people tend to come from all over the world.

“There is no way one will come for a party somewhere, and will not want to explore the city, which is why I have decided to be having this mega party every year with the same musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1).

“Another reason is to have people relax and enjoy themselves with friends, having worked for a whole year and to thank God for a successful year. We just want people to have a monumental moment.”





Olalere who expressed his love for Ibadan City, explained that the establishment of Stone Cafe was meant to boost the investment drive in Oyo State government and then appealed to the state government to make the state attractive to local and foreign investors to live in.

Olalere also announced the opening of another branch in Bodija on Friday, 23 December.