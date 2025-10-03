K1 De Ultimate, Ayuba, Osupa, Pasuma, others felicitate FUMAA president on daughter’s graduation

It is a thing of joy for a parent to witness the success of the children in their academic pursuit. This is the case of the President, Fuji Musicians Association in America (FUMAA) based in Texas, Akeem Adewale Alamu, popularly called ‘Oga Alamu’ by his fans when his daughter, Mistura Ayomide Abiola Lawal graduated from Army Basic Combat Fort, Jackson, Columba, South Carolina in USA, recently.

Oga Alamu, in a chat with the Friday Treat said: “I’m using this medium to express my gratitude to God Almighty for this great feat. My daughter, Ayomide has made me, Nigerians in America and Nigeria as a nation proud. My joy know no bound.

“Like Yoruba adage says that ‘ibi gbogbo lo n gba alagbara, omo ole nikan laaye o gba’, which implies that there is no place that a hard-working person cannot excel except the lazy one.

“To crown it all, Ayomide has also been granted citizenship of America. So, it is a double celebration. She has been enlisted in US Army and she has become an American citizen as well,” Oga Alamu said.

Following the cheering news, Oga Alamu’s contemporaries in Fuji music have felicitate him on his daughter’s landmark and unprecedented breakthrough.

Among the fuji musicians that congratulated him include; President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Agboola (Sensation), Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde K1 De Ultimate, Adewale Ayuba, Aaare Sir Shina Akanni Scorpido, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, Sule Alao Malaika, Adeyinka Ishola (Askari to n ko fuji).

Other fuji musicians based in USA like Dipo k3, Akeem Tutuye, Yinka Rhythm (Mr Somebody), Ayinla Segema in Canada, Bolaji Bello, Adebewaji Aboki Oganla, based in London and others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE