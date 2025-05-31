K-RAD vs The Odds: Inside the battle for APC’s Osun 2026 gubernatorial ticket 

Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, widely known as K-RAD, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2026 Osun State governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. This announcement marks his second bid for the governorship, following his participation in the 2018 APC primaries. Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a native of Osogbo, is recognised for his legal expertise and political activism within the state.

K-RAD’s declaration comes amid ongoing debates within the APC regarding zoning arrangements for the upcoming election. While some party members advocate for zoning the governorship ticket to Osun West to promote fairness and inclusivity, Adegoke has expressed opposition to zoning based on geographical considerations. He argues that leadership should be determined by competence and the ability to deliver good governance, rather than regional affiliations.

In his previous political engagements, Adegoke has been lauded for his efforts to unify the APC in Osun State. During the 2018 primaries, his candidacy was seen as a bridge between the party’s factions, earning him the moniker “saviour” in certain circles. His legal background and commitment to party ideals have positioned him as a respected figure capable of fostering cohesion within the APC.

Adegoke’s political socio-political platform, Tiwa N Tiwa L’Osun emphasises economic revitalisation and social development. He has articulated a comprehensive blueprint aimed at transforming Osun State’s economy, focusing on job creation, infrastructure development, and improved public services. His approach underscores the importance of pragmatic solutions to the state’s challenges, moving beyond ethnic, bloc or regional considerations.

Despite his stance against zoning, Adegoke’s Osogbo origin has sparked discussions about regional representation in Osun’s political landscape. Some stakeholders argue that Osogbo, having not produced a governor since the state’s creation, deserves the opportunity. However, others caution against concentrating power in one senatorial zone, suggesting that such a move could alienate other regions and impact the party’s electoral prospects.

Within the APC, Adegoke’s candidacy adds to a growing list of aspirants vying for the governorship ticket. Notably, the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru (SRJ), AMBO, Odeyemi, Omoworare and Hussein in no particular order have also declared their ambition, further intensifying internal competition. The party faces the challenge of managing these ambitions to prevent internal discord and ensure a united front in the general election.

Adegoke has previously raised concerns about the conduct of APC primaries, citing issues of transparency and fairness. In the 2018 primaries, he frowned at the process as compromised but chose to remain engaged, emphasising his commitment to democratic principles and party loyalty and unity even he had the opportunity to derail the party’s ambitions.

As the 2026 election approaches, the APC’s ability to navigate internal dynamics and present a cohesive strategy will be crucial. Adegoke’s emphasis on competence and policy-driven leadership positions him as a candidate focused on substantive governance issues, potentially appealing to a broad electorate seeking effective solutions to the state’s challenges.

The coming months will be pivotal for the APC as it selects its gubernatorial candidate. The party’s decision-making process will need to balance considerations of regional representation, candidate competence, and electoral viability to maximise its chances of success in the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Kolade Ismail, a politician, writes from Ode-Omu in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State

