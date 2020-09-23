K.O. Latunji: An icon at 90

THE name, Karimu Oladele Latunji, rings a loud bell, not just in Yoruba land but in Nigeria as a whole. The name has, over six decades, become synonymous with outstanding success, selfless service and passionate love for humanity. It has consistently towered as a symbol of inspiration to many, an icon of hope and unity and a great example of how hard work and relentless commitment birth excellence. A legal luminary of uncommon charisma, Chief Latunji is one of the greatest Yoruba people that have given the race the befitting status it deserves among other ethnic groups in Nigeria. A community leader of great repute, highly sung and regarded as a symbol of respect, unity and excellence amongst his people and the generation of many Yoruba elite. The growth and outstanding success of Chief Latunji didn’t come easily; they were results of years of undeterred commitment, hard work and unrelenting focus. He religiously earned himself the respect he got and the honourable position he attained among the ranks and files of eminent Yoruba citizens of contemporary Nigeria. Chief Latunji has successfully weathered the storms, the ups and downs of life to carve a niche for himself through dedication. Born on 23rd September, 1930, Chief Karimu Oladele Latunji attended N.A. Olubadan School for his elementary education from 1939-1946 before moving to Ibadan Grammar School, for his secondary education from 1949-1954.

His quest for quality education further landed him at Holborn College of Law and Commerce in London from 1958-1960 and was at the same time an external student of the University of London in 1960. The astute, learned fellow was called to the English bar in July 1962 and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 4th October, 1962. As a Barrister and Solicitor, Chief Latunji had a stint in legal practice from 1962-1963 with Chief Ayo Rosiji and Co and Chief Kola Daisi and Co. Today, Chief K.O. Latunji is a senior partner of Chief KO. Latunji and Co. Solicitors and Advocate and Notary Public, a firm of private legal practitioners based in Ibadan. As a lawyer of note, he has dedicated the major part of his legal profession to fight for the rights of Ibadan people and indeed the Yoruba race over the last six decades. He has equally made tremendous and remarkable impacts by serving Nigeria diligently, contributing towards her development and progress over the years. As one of the most distinguished personalities in Ibadanland, he has used his profession and God-given talent to liberate and develop his people to gain their rightful position in the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

On many fronts, he has passionately and altruistically served Nigeria and, indeed, humanity. From the industrial to the political and economic front, he has showcased great love for the country and the Yoruba race by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in terrains he has served in. His various inputs to national development could be seen in many areas where he has served the nation dutifully and diligently over the years. He was a member of the sub-committee on privatisation and commercialisation of NITEL (1990-1991); member, implementation committee on partial commercialisation of Federal Housing Authority (1990 – 1991); Member of the sub-committee for the privatisation of the Telecommunication Industry (1991-1992); Chairman, Nigerite Limited (1992-1995) and chairman, Ado Textile Company. He is also a Director, Fountain Trust Securities Limited, member, Transaction Monitoring Committee of the National Council on Privatisation and a Director in Odu’a Investment Company Limited. Chief Latunji made remarkable impacts when he served as a member of the standing committee and member of the Ibadan City Council in 1973.

He is the Chairman of Governing Council of Ad-Din International Group of Schools from which he received a special award in 2004. He was also given the distinguished membership award in recognition of his exemplary character and absolute love and commitment to Borokini Club, Ibadan. Till date, he holds the strong opinion that the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct. Chief Latunji believes in the oneness and indivisibility of Nigeria, which he showcases through selfless, indefatigable, visionary and dynamic personality. He is an apostle of equity, justice and fairness. Though an NCNC party stalwart of the 1960s – an opposition party in the then Western Region – Chief Latunji is one of the figures who fought for the rights of the Yorubas in the mainstream politics of the 1960s. In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Chief Latunji, though in the opposition party (NCNC) to the then Action Group of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said the free primary education policy was the best thing that had happened to the Yoruba race in Nigerian history. “Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a visionary leader who brought the concept of free primary education to the then Western Region which other leaders equally emulated in their regions. Many eminent Nigerians today have benefited from that singular policy – which has today changed the destiny of many Nigerians”, he said in the interview.

Chief Awolowo was a forefront leader who has single handedly contributed more than any Nigerian to the development of Yoruba race and indeed Nigeria, Chief Latunji said of the late Chief Awolowo. He didn’t stop there but went ahead to describe Chief Awolowo as a true African and Nigerian leader, who brought light through the first television station to Ibadan (Western Nigeria Television) which eventually was the first in Nigeria and in Sub-Saharan Africa. Other developmental projects which were initiated by the late leader include, the first stadium (Liberty Stadium at Ibadan), Ikeja and Ibadan industrial estates and the establishment of what is today known as the Odu’a conglomerate. “He brought so many innovations that are still benefitting to the Yoruba race and indeed Nigeria”, Chief Latunji said passionately. To Chief Latunji, the Yoruba race is a formidable and unifying ethnic group that has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria. He describes the Yoruba as a highly focused group of people, determined, hardworking and consistent in their contributions towards Nigeria’s development in commerce, industry, politics, education and other human endeavours. He is a holder of prestigious titles in Yorubaland, some being the Osi Bamofin of Ibadanland and Bobagunwa Olorunda-Abba.

On the social side, he has been outstanding as well. He is a past president of “The House” Ibadan; past president, Ibadan Social Group; Member, Borokini Club; Patron, Ibadan Youth Front and Patron, “Challenge Club”; he is a member of Ibadan Elders Forum; Secretary, Ibadan Grammar School Old Students Association (1949-54) set as well as Patron, Ibadan Grammar School Old Students Association 1980-85 set. Among his associates, he is fondly referred to as “The Bridge Builder” and “Baba Rere”. He is married to a Briton, Mrs. Joselyn Lloyd Latunji, and the over five decades relationship is blessed with wonderful children. This nonagenarian of substance and note has, no doubt, been an outstanding Ibadan man, a distinguished Yoruba man, an exceptional Nigeria, a loving husband, an exemplary father, a distinguished legal icon, an astute boardroom player and a quintessential public servant.

