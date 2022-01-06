K-Impex set to commence flights in 2022

A new airline, K-Impex airlines is set to storm the industry as it prepares to commence scheduled passenger, Cargo and charter operations across the country.

The Managing Director of the new airline, Dr Abel Ozigi while revealing of plans to operate local cargo targeting perishable and non perishable goods, noted that insecurity and decaying road infrastructure had made the transportation of goods and services by road very difficult and unfashionable.

Ozigi who disclosed that the airline was shopping for the model of aircraft of between 15 and 20 tons capacity to develop the local cargo operations said he was personally concerned about the huge losses being incurred by distributors of perishable goods resulting from frequent accidents and attacks by bandits on highways, added that the airline’s planned freight services eliminate such unforseen circumstances.

According to Ozigi: “The initiative l believe will equally ensure that perishable items are delivered fresh to comsumers. It will eradicate delays and multiple taxations incurred by distributors who usually pay rates from state to state as they truck their goods”.

Though not willing to disclose the type of aircraft model the airline is procuring for the various operations it is mulling, Ozigi however said: “we are quite aware of the implications of using the right model of aircraft for domestic operations so we are ordering the most suitable airplanes for our local and regional operations”.

K-Impex Airline will start operations locally but would eventually extend to regional routes within the first six months .

The airline, according to him, is targeting to start with four airplanes for scheduled operations, to 12 seaters for charter and one freighter by the first quarter of 2022.

