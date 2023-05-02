Omoniyi Juwon Boluwatife, a dedicated entrepreneur and founder of MAGICLEANBYJAY, is making waves in the cleaning industry with her professional cleaning business that provides top-quality and specialized cleaning services for residential and commercial purposes.

Omoniyi who holds a Higher National Diploma from The Polytechnic Ibadan and has traveled extensively, gaining diverse experiences that have contributed to her success.

MAGICLEANBYJAY was founded after Juwon identified a niche in the market for professionalized, high-quality cleaning services tailored specifically for commercial and residential sites. The company specializes in post-construction cleaning, post-renovation, move in-move out cleaning, upholstery cleaning, curtain laundry, and other cleaning services that cater to the unique needs of its clients. Since its inception, MAGICLEANBYJAY has been committed to delivering excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction.

According to Juwon, “I saw an opportunity to provide a valuable service that would cater to this niche and help people maintain a clean and safe environment.” The company’s commitment to delivering top-quality services has helped it build a strong reputation in the industry. MAGICLEANBYJAY has become a trusted provider of specialized cleaning services in Lagos and Ibadan, and Juwon credits this success to the word-of-mouth growth from their many satisfied customers.

However, Juwon admits that they have faced challenges in scaling the business and gaining name recognition in the competitive markets of Lagos and Ibadan. “We have encountered difficulties in securing larger projects and expanding our client base,” she adds. Nevertheless, the company is continuously developing strategies to penetrate deeper into the Lagos and Ibadan markets.

Juwon’s primary goal is to establish MAGICLEANBYJAY as a market leader in professional cleaning services for the people in Lagos and Ibadan. She aims to continuously improve the company’s services and customer satisfaction levels. The company is currently focused on expanding its operations, refining its services, and developing strategies to target larger construction projects. According to Juwon, “Our plan is to penetrate deeper into the Lagos and Ibadan markets and become the go-to cleaning service provider for the people in these cities.”

Looking to the future, MAGICLEANBYJAY is planning to add a fumigation program and laundry services to the list of services provided. The company is also planning to develop a line of fragrance and scented candles. Juwon emphasizes that “We are committed to continuously improving our services and customer satisfaction levels.”

For aspiring professionals in the cleaning industry, Juwon advises identifying niche markets, developing specialized skills, and continuously improving their services. She emphasizes the importance of staying updated on the latest industry trends and prioritizing customer satisfaction. “Persistence is also key,” she adds. “You must be persistent in the face of challenges.”

Juwon’s personal motto, “Excellence in service, driven by passion,” reflects her dedication to her work and commitment to delivering high-quality services. Her passion for providing top-quality cleaning services has made MAGICLEANBYJAY a reputable company in the industry, and with her determination and persistence, the company is poised to become a market leader in professional cleaning services in Lagos and Ibadan.

Omoniyi Juwon Boluwatife’s commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and passion for her work have contributed to the success of MAGICLEANBYJAY. As the company continues to expand and improve its services, it is well-positioned to establish itself as a market leader in professional cleaning services for the people in Lagos and Ibadan.