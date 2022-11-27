Juwce inks deal with Richie Music Empire, set to drop ‘The Liquor EP’

Fast rising act Onwukwe Franklyn Chinedu, otherwise known as Juwce is making big plans to take over the music industry in the next few weeks with his new EP which would be released first week in December. The singer who has now become one of the most talked about rising music stars on the music scene said he is about to push his career to new heights with the EP.

According to the singer who recently signed a management deal with Richie Music Empire to kick off his music career, making quality and relatable music will be the hallmark of his career as he continues to build his name for himself.

Juwce whose music career has been on the rise believes that his in-coming EP and new record label deal will further strengthen his music career and put him on a strong footing in the industry. Juwce while speaking with R on Friday said those who have been monitoring his career and how much he has grown over the years could tell that he has come of age as music star, noting that he has what it takes to stay relevant for next decade.

The of Imo State-born Afrobeats singer maintained that he would shock many music listeners when his EP finally drops, adding that he could not have waited this long to serve his fans anything less.

“I am excited about the growth of my career and the positive comments I have been receiving ahead of my 9-track EP. The signs are looking great and I am sure that the songs on the EP will put my career on another level. The festive season is looking very busy for me and my team now that I have joined Richie Music Empire”, he added.

