JUSUN strike stalls trial of suspected killers of Ekiti voters

The trial of the three suspects who allegedly killed three voters during the Ekiti East constituency 1 by-election was stalled following the ongoing strike action by the judicial workers.

The suspects, Adenijo Olusola(38) popularly called Solar, Paul Folorunso(45 ) and Adebayo Serifat(40) were brought before the Chief Magistrate Court on conspiracy and murder.

They were alleged on March 20 to have shot the voters and a policewoman in Omuo-Ekiti, during the suspended by-election to fill the vacant seat in the House of Assembly following the death of Honourable Juwa Adegbuyi.

At the arraignment on March 22, the Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal remanded the suspects in prison and adjourned till April 19 for the continuation of trial.

However, on the adjournment date, the suspects could not be brought to court as a result of the strike action by the workers over judicial autonomy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu expressed worry over the ongoing strike action by the judicial workers, saying it has slow down the prosecution of suspects in the police custody.

Abutu noted that more suspects arrested across the state in relation to criminal activities in the last two weeks have been taken to court for prosecution, adding that those with minimal offences were released.

