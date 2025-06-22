JUSUN strike: SDP condemns Ondo govt over prolonged Court shutdown

…… As SDP Chair slams Aiyedatiwa on judicial autonomy breach

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Gbenga Akinbuli, has criticised the state government for failing to uphold financial autonomy for the judiciary, as agreed in a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Akinbuli, who condemned the state position, accused the government of authoritarian tendencies and a disregard for the rule of law.

He particularly faulted the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, for failing to advise the state government appropriately.

According to the SDP, Ajulo has remained silent and inactive amid the ongoing crisis and JUSUN strike action by judiciary workers.

He urged the Attorney General to either take decisive action or resign, noting that Ajulo’s inaction constitutes a betrayal of the legal profession and the principles of judicial independence.

He expressed disappointment that someone of Ajulo’s legal standing would not guide the government in respecting judicial independence, labeling his inaction as a betrayal of the legal profession.

While denouncing the government’s stance, Akinbuli appealed to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to reconsider their indefinite strike, warning of its impact on ordinary citizens and access to justice.

SDP called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to engage with JUSUN and fully implement financial autonomy for the judiciary, saying, “Judicial autonomy is a constitutional right, not a bargaining tool.

“The government needs to be held accountable for their actions, disregard for the judiciary’s autonomy and the rule of law is a threat to democracy.

“Judicial autonomy is a constitutional matter, not a subject of negotiation. The Ondo State Government must show respect for the rule of law.

“The continued closure of the courts is a direct attack on democracy and a denial of justice for ordinary citizens.”

“The people of Ondo State deserve better, and it’s time for the government to prioritise the effective functioning of the judiciary”

He called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to engage the striking workers and implement full financial autonomy for the judiciary in line with national and constitutional directives.

