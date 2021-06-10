JUSUN strike negatively impacted entire judicial system ― FG

The Federal Government on Thursday acknowledged the negative effect of strikes by trade unions on the nation’s economy and the entire system of governance, when it declared that the three-month-old strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had a negative impact on the entire judicial system.

Besides, it said the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had a serious negative effect on the state assemblies, while the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) strike had a damaging effect on the education system, as academic activities were paralysed in the polytechnics for several weeks.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige made this observation while commending JUSUN, PASAN and ASUP for suspending their strike respectively.

“The JUSUN and PASAN strikes had a negative impact on our entire judicial system and state assemblies respectively. Similarly, academic activities were paralysed in our polytechnics for several weeks, owing to the ASUP strike. These strikes had a cumulative effect on our justice system, legislative business and our educational system.” Sen. Ngige said in a statement signed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

He said the Federal Government has expressed appreciation to JUSUN, PASAN and ASUP for calling off their nationwide industrial actions.

Ngige said the Government welcomed the separate decisions of the three unions to call off their strikes, to allow the country to enjoy industrial peace and harmony.

He said: “At last, we are happy and glad that all these troubles have been put behind us so that the country can move forward. There is no victor, no vanquished. As far as we are concerned here in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, everybody is a winner. The JUSUN and PASAN strikes have yielded autonomy for state judiciary and legislature. This is yet another history made under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. For us, there is no better June 12 Democracy Day gift to Nigerians than the suspension of these industrial actions.

“We therefore, wish to thank all those who contributed to the resolution of the industrial disputes and assure the unions of timely implementation of the agreements the Federal Government reached with them in the course of the conciliation of the disputes in my office. Our Government will not relent in its efforts towards the improvement of the conditions of service of its workforce.”

Ngige, however, appealed to members of JUSUN, PASAN and ASUP to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure unfettered access to justice and quality education for all Nigerians.

ASUP had earlier in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, informed him of the suspension of its strike with effect from Thursday, June 10, 2021.

In the letter signed by the Secretary-General, Shamma Kpanja, ASUP appreciated the diligence of Senator Ngige and officials of his Ministry in resolving the issues, while praying that this should be sustained towards the realisation of industrial harmony in our campuses through the faithful and timely implementation of all the items contained in the Memorandum of Action.

The union expressed the belief that none of its members would be victimized on account of his or her role in the strike.

