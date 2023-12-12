The Leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Anambra State Chapter, has rewarded some members of the union for their outstanding performance to duties in their various Judicial divisions and for being committed to the affairs of the union in the State.

The awardees were presented with a certificate of attestation for meritorious services in 2023, having served their various offices and the union with their skills, hard work, dedication and for dressing responsibly always.

Cash prizes were also presented to the awardees during the union’s 2023 end of the year Congress/Get-together/Award Presentations that took place at the State Judiciary Headquarters’s Conference Hall Awka, on Saturday last week.

Addressing Journalists shortly after the award presentation, the State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Henry Iyke Ezeoke, said the beneficiaries cut across the 10 Judicial divisions in the 21 local government areas of the State, Awka, Anaocha, Aguata, Onitsha, Ogbaru, Otuocha, Ihiala, Nnewi, Idemili and Orumba South Divisions respectively.

He said, “As you know, Judiciary workers are known for hardworking, dedication, discipline, proper dressing and respect, so, the recognition was presented to them based on the above mentioned reputations.

“I encouraged them to maintain the status quo which is part of the ethics of JUSUN.

“The award presentation will be an annual event in the State.”

Regarding the welfare of the union, Comrade Ezeoke, appeal to the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo to also look into the welfare of his members, noting that what the Judiciary workers are earning as salaries in Anambra compared to other states in the North, South-South and in the West is nothing to write home about amidst economic hardship in the country.

“Though, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has been doing well in his own little way but we appealed to him to borrow the wisdom from his counterparts and do the same in Anambra.

He also mentioned poor funding and lack of Judicial Autonomy as two major challenges currently facing Judiciary workers in Nigeria.

One of the awardees, Mr Enebli John Chukwuka, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the union for encouraging them through the gesture.

The event was also attended by the union past chairmen in the State, Comrade Mark Ifezue (emeritus) and Chief Basil Osita Mbanefo, amongst other invited guests.

