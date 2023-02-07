By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has expressed sadness over a recent comment by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the comment was aimed at ridiculing the judiciary as an arm of government.

A press statement signed by the National President of the union, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, said, “We are worried that the same El-Rufai sometime ago disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers and moved the judiciary in the state to be under the State Head of Service, not minding the duties and function of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). JUSUN has warned well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy to prevail on such a dangerous move.

“Making spurious allegations against the judiciary, specifically the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), is dangerous, callous and undemocratic.

“We condemn such disparaging comments and warn that the union will not hesitate to take a more drastic and civilised approach including legal action against Kaduna State Governor to challenge him as a protest against such unwarranted attacks on the judiciary.

“JUSUN is ever committed to ensure the actualisation of an independent judiciary that is not seen as an appendage of the executive arm of government.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE