Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last general election in the country, Prof. Justice Peter Umeadi and the national women leader of APGA, Barr. Lizzy Nwokeocha were among personalities that were honoured with rmeritorious award by the APGA women in Imo.

Others include the Party candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo, Sir. Tony Chidiebere Ejiogu, the wife of the Imo State Chairman of APGA, Mrs. Iwuala amongst others.

Presenting the awards at the 2023 edition of Imo APGA Women August meeting with the theme “Re-Orientation of Women For Political Particepants” held at the party Secretariate Owerri weekend, the state woman leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Mrs. Nkasi Tessy Obi urged the teeming female members of the Party to troop to their various communities and embark on aggressive grassroots mobilization to secure victory for the party.

She argued that the womenfolk with their innate power of conviction had crucial role to play for the success of the party at the polls.

She said: “My fellow women, we have to take our job that day seriously because as the saying goes, “to whom much is given, much is expected”. The whole world looks at the women for organization, no wonder they have labeled women “best managers”.

She charged the women as the chief voters on election period, to make judicious use of the November 11 Governorship period by going into their homes, compound, communities, kindreds as well as their sugar coated mouths and fetch people that will vote for APGA candidate.

Recieving his award, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the party Peter N.C. Umeadi represented by Elder Afam Enemokwu – immediate past chairman of the party in Delta State and Director of Operations of APGA Presidential campaign council assure that having taken cognizance of the ills that played the party in the past, he had installed the necessary strategy to remedy such odds.

He extolled the women as patriots and worthy ambassadors of the party and enjoined them to always resist the temptation of defecting to the opposition parties in spite of all inducements.

He said: “I urge you to remain in APGA and to support our governorship candidate for the November polls. In APGA we crawl, walk and run and there is no going back”.

Addressing the women after receiving her award, the National woman leader of the party –Barr. Lizzy Nwokeocha, urged the women to always shun timidity, cowardice and subservient attitude wherever they find themselves and to manifest confidence, courage and comportment since they are the acclaimed pillars of the nation’s democratic space.

Mrs Nwokeocha who was bestowed with the prestigious Award of “Mother General of APGA by the women charged the women to go o and mobilize women to come out and contest for elective offices because by doing so, according to her it will further promote women participation in partisan politics.





The APGA nation women leader further charged the women to shun “divide and rule, gossip mentality but restore the impact of the Party which she said had severally won governorship elections in the state.

She said: “APGA is not a make shift party but one of the mainstream political parties in the country.

Others who spoke at the ceremony were: the state governorship candidate Tony Ejiogu who was represented by his running mate – Ejike Uche and who also bagged an Award, Okeke Comfort Anurika woman leader for Non Indigenes of the “Movement for Good Governance Conscience” (MGGC), women from Anambra and Delta States as well as those from the various communities of the 27 LGAs Imo State.

The colourful ceremony which featured prayers, cultural dances, APGA songs and march pasts by the women was also witness by legions of party faithful and supporters.

The National Woman Leader of APGA Barr. Lizzy Nwokeocha (left) presenting the award to the Presidential candidate of APGA, Prof. Justice Umeadi represented by Elder Afam Enemokwu during the Imo APGA women August meeting held in Owerri.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE