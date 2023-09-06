Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and retired eminent jurist, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, has given scholarships to students of Neander International School.

Justice Oguntade, who is the Founding Director and Chairman of the Governing Council at NISSA, extended his philanthropic reach by offering a 5O percent scholarship to students at the school.

A statement issued by the management of the school stated that “As support for quality education in today’s global economic realities, Justice Oguntade is offering a 5O percent tuition scholarship for eligible applicants to the prestigious NISSA for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“Scholars will be eligible to enjoy this rebate throughout their stay in the institution and will remain eligible for further performance based scholarships, such as those for Art, Sport and academics.

Located in Epe area of Lagos, Neander International School is a center of academic excellence which inculcates the core values of discipline and personal growth.

The statement reads “The school is clearly committed to developing a total child that will compete favourably with existing institutions both locally and internationally.

“Neander International School boasts advanced facilities for Computer-Based Learning, Comprehensive Nigerian and British Curricula, Premium Sporting Infrastructure. Join NISSA in building a community where excellence knows no boundaries Enrol your child now, and together, let’s shape a future filled with promise and potential,” the school said.

