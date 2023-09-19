Folakemi Falana, sister of renowned Nigerian artist Falz and daughter of prominent lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), has formally appealed to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State for an urgent autopsy to ascertain the cause of Mohbad’s untimely demise.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, prompting questions and concerns within the music community and beyond.

In a document shared on her Instagram story, Falana expressed her deep concerns regarding Mohbad’s unexpected passing.

The appeal, dated Monday, September 18, 2023, urged the Chief Coroner to conduct a coroner’s inquest, invoking Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroners Law 2007, to thoroughly examine the cause of the young artist’s death.

The statement read in part, “We are aware of the very tragic death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances in Ikorodu, Lagos.

It was alleged that the young man showed no signs of ailments before he left home and even performed at a show in Ikorodu but died hours after his performance.”

Falana emphasised the need for a comprehensive inquiry into Mohbad’s death, citing the suddenness of his demise and his active state before the tragic event.

The family requested an urgent response to their appeal in accordance with the law.

As questions continue to surround his death, his family and fans are demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

Videos depicting Mohbad’s purported mistreatment at the hands of his ex-record label have gone viral, raising questions about the circumstances leading up to his untimely death.

The official request for protection against key figures in the music industry, including Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, has added to the growing concerns and speculation surrounding the events prior to Mohbad’s passing.





The situation has mobilised the online community, with users demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the events that transpired.

The collective outcry led to the trending hashtag #justiceforMohbad, prompting official police investigations initiated on Monday, September 18, 2023.

SEE THE LETTER HERE:

