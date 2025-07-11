Justice Bello appointed as Chairman Hospitality, Tourism and Travel Tribunal

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is excited to announce the formal inauguration of the Hospitality, Tourism & Travel Tribunal (HTTT) in accordance with Section 40 (1) and (2) of the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act.

The Tribunal has been established as a regulatory and adjudicatory body responsible for resolving disputes, enforcing professional standards, and ensuring compliance within Nigeria’s hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors.

Section 40 of the NIHOTOUR Act states: (1) There is established a body known as the Hospitality, Tourism and Travel Tribunal (referred to in this Act as “the Tribunal”), which shall be responsible for adjudicating matters related to the regulation, practice, licensing, discipline, and standards within the hospitality, tourism, and travel industry.

(2) The Tribunal shall consist of a Chairman, who must be a retired Judge of a superior court of record in Nigeria, and four other members drawn from relevant professional bodies in the industry.

In line with this provision, Hon. Dr. Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, the retired Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tribunal.

Other esteemed members appointed to serve on the Tribunal include Hon. Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Lagos.

– Alhaja Bolaji Mustapha, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies and Tourism Practitioners (NATOP), Mr. John Daniel Enemona, representative of the Chartered Institute of Hospitality, Tourism, and Management of America, Abuja (CIHTMA.

The HTTT is tasked with serving as an independent forum for fair hearings, adjudication, and redress. It addresses professional misconduct, institutional grievances, licensing violations, and consumer complaints, ultimately enhancing professionalism and accountability in the industry.

Commenting on this development, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Dr Abisoye Fagade, stated:

“This marks a new chapter for the tourism industry in Nigeria. With the establishment of the Tribunal, we are institutionalizing a culture of due process and accountability. Justice Bello and the other members of the HTTT embody the highest standards of legal and industry professionalism.”

The inauguration of the HTTT reaffirms NIHOTOUR’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem is competitive, credible, responsive, and fully aligned with international best practices.

