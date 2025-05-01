Justice Ariwoola emerges Body of Benchers’ 53rd chairman

The immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has emerged as the 53rd Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB).

The Body of Benchers is the legal body of practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession, which is responsible for the formal call to the Bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners as well as disciplining of erring lawyers.

Ariwoola’s emergence followed the end of the one-year tenure of Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN who served as the 52nd Chairman of the body.

In his remarks at the send-forth ceremony of Awomolo in Abuja on Wednesday, the current BoB chairman, Justice Ariwoola said, the body is considering building a museum and archive in honour of Awomolo for his remarkable achievements during his one-year tenure as the chairman of the BoB.

Describing Awomolo as an achiever, Ariwoola said, he sustained the legacy of his predecessor and contributed immensely to the development of the legal profession in the country.

He charged members of the Body to discharge their responsibilities to the best of their ability for the growth of the legal profession.

In a message through Justice John Inyang Okoro, a Justice of the Supreme Court to the event, the CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said, Awomolo executed almost all the projects he listed from the inception of his tenure.

She said, those projects not completed are at an advanced stage of completion and urged the incumbent Chairman of the BoB, Justice Ariwoola to ensure that they are completed.

The CJN urged Ariwoola not to abandon the laudable projects initiated by his predecessor.

In his speech, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN described Awomolo as a distinguished legal practitioner who contributed immensely to the growth of the profession during his one-year stay as the chairman of the BoB.

He said the introduction of reforms by Awomolo to the call to Bar of lawyers has contributed to the improvement in the quality of legal practitioners in the country.

In his speech, Awomolo said his achievements during his stay in office were made possible by God and the cooperation of members of the body.

He said, even though his tenure as BoB chairman had ended, he would continue to serve and give his best to the legal profession and the country.