Justice Aboki bows out of Supreme Court Bench

Justice Abdu Aboki of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has bowed out after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande said, the valedictory court session to formally mark the retirement of the justice of the apex court will hold on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

It will be recalled that Justice Aboki clocked 70 years, being the statutory retirement age for justices of the Supreme Court on Friday, August 5, 2022, but the valedictory court session could not hold then due to the annual vacation of the court.

According to Akande, Justice Abdu Aboki was sworn in as justice of the Supreme Court alongside seven other distinguished jurists on November 6, 2020; thus spending a rather short period of one year and eight months on the apex court’s bench.

“His Lordship was born on 5th August 1952 in the commercial city of Kano. He had his primary and secondary education in Kano State before proceeding to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied Law.

“Upon his graduation in 1976, he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School in Victoria Island, Lagos; and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1977”.

Justice Aboki was appointed a High Court Judge in Kano State Judiciary in 1987, elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2006; from where he came to Supreme Court in 2020.

He had served in different capacities in many committees at different levels of courts in the course of his career and had equally attended several conferences and workshops where he presented scholarly papers within and outside the country.





Akande said that the valedictory court session which will commence at 10:00 am at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court, will be presided by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.