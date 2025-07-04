Just old wolves in new Agbada — Charly Boy slams ADC coalition

Veteran singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has dismissed the newly formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing it as a recycled gathering of the same political elite responsible for Nigeria’s decline.

Reacting to the coalition’s adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a unifying platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Charly Boy criticised the alliance as self-serving and devoid of genuine intent to rescue the country.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page Thursday night, the entertainer took aim at the opposition figures—drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)—labelling them as “old wolves in new agbada.”

“Coalitions are forming, but let’s not pretend that every alliance is progress. Sometimes, it’s just old wolves in new agbada,” he wrote.

“Are they fighting for you, or fighting to sit where their enemies used to sit? Are they shouting ‘enough is enough’ because they’ve changed… or because they’re no longer the ones benefitting?”

Charly Boy urged Nigerians to look beyond familiar political faces and instead demand new values, bold leadership, and visionary ideas, adding, “2027 is not about revenge. It’s about rescue.”

