JUST IN: Zamfara Emir escapes death as gunmen kill driver, 2 palace guards, 3 police escorts, 2 others
The Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha, on Thursday night escaped death while two palace guards, his driver, three policemen and two others were killed by suspected gunmen along Zaria-Funtua road.
It was gathered that the suspected gunmen on Thursday night attacked and killed the eight persons on their way back to Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State.
Sources close to Kaura-Namoda Emirate Council told Tribune Online that the Emir’s convoy was ambushed while he was on his way from Abuja to Zamfara State.
According to the sources, the Emir was in his official vehicle with a Toyota Hilux forming part of the convoy, he didn’t sustain any injury but we lost eight occupants of the Toyota Hilux including the driver, two palace guards, three police escorts and two traditional title holder, they were all killed by the gunmen.”
Tribune Online further gathered that the incident which occurred close to midnight made the Emir to spend the night at Funtua police station.
As of the time of this report, it was gathered that Kaura Namoda Emirate Council was making arrangements to convey the bodies of those killed for burial later today.
