JUST IN: Wike settles rift with Fubara, says ‘we’ve all agreed to work together’

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that he and suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have resolved their differences, saying, “We’ve all agreed to work together.”

Wike disclosed this Thursday night in an interview after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Fubara and lawmakers of the suspended Rivers House of

Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

Tribune Online reports President Tinubu, on March 18 and following a prolonged political crisis in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency and suspended the governor, deputy and the Rivers Assembly lawmakers for a period of six months.

Flanked by Fubara and Amaewhule, Wike disclosed that the political tension between them that resulted to the declaration of emergency in the state has been resolved.

Wike said, “We have all agreed to work together. Everything is over. We are members of the same political family

“As humans, we have disagreements. We also have time to settle the disagreements. There is no more acrimony. Everything is over. It’s a day we have to thank the Almighty.”

On his part, Fubara praised the President for the intervention, emphasizing the need to preserve stability and promising that they will work to sustain peace this henceforth.

“It’s important that this day has come. What we need in Rivers is peace.

“We shall do everything in our power to sustain peace in Rivers State,” Fubara assured.

