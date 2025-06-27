PoliticsTop News

JUST IN: Wike settles rift with Fubara, says ‘we’ve all agreed to work together’

Rachael Omidiji
Tinubu settling rift between Wike and Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that he and suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have resolved their differences, saying, “We’ve all agreed to work together.”

Wike disclosed this Thursday night in an interview after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Fubara and lawmakers of the suspended Rivers House of
Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

Tribune Online reports President Tinubu, on March 18 and following a prolonged political crisis in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency and suspended the governor, deputy and the Rivers Assembly lawmakers for a period of six months.

Flanked by Fubara and Amaewhule, Wike disclosed that the political tension between them that resulted to the declaration of emergency in the state has been resolved.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tinubu meets with Wike, Fubara, Rivers lawmakers 

Wike said, “We have all agreed to work together. Everything is over. We are members of the same political family

“As humans, we have disagreements. We also have time to settle the disagreements. There is no more acrimony. Everything is over. It’s a day we have to thank the Almighty.”

On his part, Fubara praised the President for the intervention, emphasizing the need to preserve stability and promising that they will work to sustain peace this henceforth.

“It’s important that this day has come. What we need in Rivers is peace.

“We shall do everything in our power to sustain peace in Rivers State,” Fubara assured.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article What to know about SpaceX explosion in Texas Mexican govt investigates SpaceX after rocket debris falls across border
Next Article logo of NJC, NJC sacks nine Imo judges over age falsification

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×