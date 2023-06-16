Editor of Vanguard newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, on Friday, emerged president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

He defeated his rival, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi of Western Post newspaper.

Mr Anaba scored 250 votes, while Adebiyi scored 81 votes.

341 members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) converged on Owerri, the Imo capital, on Friday, for the 2023 National Biennial Convention.

The theme for the conference is “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for enhancement of Democracy and good governance”.