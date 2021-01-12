UK begins mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals on Friday

The United Kingdom (UK) has introduced mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals effective from 04:00 GMT on Friday, January 15, 2021.

According to a statement on the government’s website, “Passengers arriving from all international destinations will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before departing for England to help protect against new strains of coronavirus circulating internationally.”

According to the UK’ s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, “inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to 72 hours before departing the country they are in, to help protect against the new strains of coronavirus such as those seen in Denmark and South Africa.”

The UK government stated that, “all international arrivals to England, including UK nationals, required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.

“Passengers will be subject to an immediate fine of £500 if they fail to comply with the new regulations on pre-departure testing.”

It was noted that for air passengers transiting in the UK, even if they are remaining airside and just connecting on to another flight, they must present the evidence of a negative test.

