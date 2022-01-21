(JUST IN): Two killed as hoodlums clash in Lagos Island

Metro
By Olalekan Olabulo-Lagos

Two persons have been killed as rival gangsters clashed in the Idumota area of Lagos State, it was gathered on Friday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the clash, which started on Thursday evening, was between hoodlums from Idumota, Balogun, Martins and Oluwole areas of Lagos Island

It was gathered that that the clash affected trading and other commercial activities on the Island on Friday.

The hoodlums shot sporadically into different directions as they displayed assorted arms and ammunition.

Reports also said not all shops were fully opened on Friday but security agencies on ground assured market men and women to open their shops, just they also mounted positions to forestall any form of resurgence of violence or hoodlums returning to take advantage of the situation.

Comments

