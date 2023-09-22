Operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin-Daji, have rescued six female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara, abducted in the early hours of Friday.

Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin-Daji, Cpt. Ibrahim Yahaya confirmed this to the newsmen via telephone on Friday in Gusau.

Nigerian Tribune online reported that 24 female students had been abducted from their rented hostels at Sabon-Gida, a few metres away from the university.

Yahaya said the troops pursued the abductors who took the students, mostly females, to the forest.

He said that the troops engaged the abductors in a gun duel, supported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air component, and rescued six students.

Yahaya further stated that several bandits were neutralised during the rescue effort, which, he said, was still ongoing.

“The troops also recovered one AK-47, a magazine, four motorcycles and one communication gadget from the terrorists,” the officer said.

Efforts to speak with the school authorities on the incident proved abortive, as the institution’s Spokesperson, Umar Usman, did not respond to several calls put through to him.

(NAN)





