JUST IN: Tinubu summons ex-Rivers Administrator Ibas to Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu has summoned Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the immediate past Rivers State Administrator, to Aso Villa.

Ibas, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, arrived at the presidential villa around 5:50 pm, accompanied by Minister of Finance Wale Edun and EFCC Chairman Ola Olukayede. ALSO READ: Rivers crisis: Why Ibas should be probed – Kenneth Okonkwo

Edun had earlier entered the villa, left, and returned with a file, indicating the meeting’s seriousness.

The summon comes after the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, resolved to investigate the state’s expenditure during the six-month emergency rule under Ibas’ administration.

The lawmakers aim to examine spending from the consolidated revenue fund for contract awards and other expenditures.

Ibas, however, has rejected the decision to probe the state’s finances during his tenure.

As the sole administrator, Ibas served for six months, overseeing Rivers State’s affairs from March to September 2025, when President Tinubu directed the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and state House of Assembly members to return to office.

During Ibas’ tenure, Rivers State received at least N254.37 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

Ibas’ meeting with President Tinubu is believed to be connected to the Assembly’s investigation plans, but details of the closed-door meeting are yet to be made public.

The former administrator’s rejection of the probe has set the stage for a potentially contentious examination of his tenure.