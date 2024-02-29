President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday officially inaugurated the much-awaited Red Rail Line, saying that the project was a serious validation of democracy with focus placed on people’s welfare.

The first phase of the project, which was commissioned by President Tinubu, runs from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos State.

The President, who was the Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007, while inaugurating the rail line, commended the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what he described as his giant stride in putting the project in place, even as he quickly recalled that Sanwo-Olu was part of the team that birth the rail project through LAMATA that was established in 2003.

Tinubu projected that the rail line would no doubt bring huge economic opportunity to the state, expressing appreciation to LAMATA and partners that ensured completion of the first phase of the project.

This was just as President Tinubu urged for more effort in delivering more dividends of democracy, saying that “we cannot rest on our oars, all hands must be on deck.”

“Let me commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for the goat stride, he was part of the team 20 years ago.

“As we inaugurate the Red Line project, we cannot rest on our oars, all hands must be on deck.

“I can see a huge economic opportunity from this,” he said.

Speaking further, President Tinubu re-assured that Nigeria would come out stronger and better from all the challenges confronting her, urging the citizens to be patient with his administration on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu, while giving the assurance, said democracy would always succeed when projects were centred on improving the lives of the people, reiterating that change was possible in Nigeria as his administration was ready and determined to bring about the desired change.

“I can assure you that Nigeria will be out of economic problem, let’s persevere,” he assured.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his own remark, described the Lagos State Intermodal Transportation Master Plan as the brainchild of President Tinubu, while he was the state governor, explaining that the Redline Rail transit was being inaugurated nine months into his second term in line with his administration’s THEMES plus agenda

Sanwo-Olu also explained that aside from the Blue Line and Red Line rail transit, as well as the ongoing massive construction of road network across the state, the state government was already concluding plans to source for creative financing to actualise the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

He also hinted the state government was preparing to put in place Green Line from Marina to Lekki Freezone, Purple Line (Redemption Camp to Ojo), Orange Line (Agbowa to Ikeja) and one other.

Diginatries at the event include Governors of Borno, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, lmo and Ekiti states, captains of industries, members of Diplomatic corp and the traditional leaders.