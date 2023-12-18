The Presidency, on Monday, confirmed resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

According to PUNCH report, Lalong will now proceed to the National Assembly as Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial, a seat he won as affirmed by an appeal court ruling dated November 7, 2023.

“Lalong has resigned. But it was not at the FEC meeting itself. It must have been after the meeting because, if it were earlier, the President or SGF would have announced it during the meeting,” a presidential aide told PUNCH

It was further gathered the former Plateau governor is due to be sworn in later this week by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

