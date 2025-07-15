JUST IN: Tinubu arrives Katsina, set to receive Buhari’s body

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina to receive the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s body from London.

Other dignitaries who arrived alongside President Tinubu is the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Tribune Online earlier reported that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, have all arrived at Katsina.

Others who arrived at the Musa Yar’Adua Airport alongside the trio, ahead of the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was the former Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, among others.

Tribune Online reports that Buhari, a former military head of state and civilian President from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, after a prolonged illness.

Tribune Online also gathered that the Prime Minister of the neighbouring Niger Republic, H.E. Ali Lamine Zeine, has arrived in Katsina, becoming the first world leader to arrive for the funeral of former President Buhari.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

