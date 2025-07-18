Latest NewsTop News

JUST IN: Tinubu appoints IBB’s son as Bank of Agriculture Chairman

Abisola Adigun
Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia, audit in federal civil service

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), as the new Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

The appointment was disclosed on Friday, July 18, 2025, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to him, the appointment formed part of a broader leadership restructuring across key federal agencies.

The 53-year-old Babangida earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland.

He also completed an Executive Programme in Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

 Details later…

