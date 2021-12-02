JUST IN: Thugs set Shekarau’s factional APC office ablaze 

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have set the factional headquarters of Senator Ibrahim Shekaru ablaze.

The building located along Kano /Maiduguri road was set on fire by the hoodlums on Thursday morning.

A source told the Tribune Online that, “We just woke up this morning and discovered that the party office has been vandalized and set ablaze by some suspected political thugs.”

Findings gathered that the office was recently opened when the two leaders parted ways as a result of irreconcilable differences.

Details Later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Thugs set Shekarau’s factional Thugs set Shekarau’s factional

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Thugs set Shekarau’s factional Thugs set Shekarau’s factional